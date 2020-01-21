Dog owner denies attack that neighbor says left 7-year-old daughter with 13 stitches

National-World

MIDWEST CITY, OK (KFOR) — A Midwest City family is outraged after a dog attacked their 7-year-old daughter.

Malaysia Hodges is doing better now, but her wounds are still fresh.

“She had to get 13 stitches,” says her mom, Markisha Powell.

Powell says her daughter was only outside their apartment for less than five minutes.

“My baby had come in and blood was just gushing from her arm in my kitchen,” says Powell.

Malaysia told her mom that a dog had attacked her. A Rottweiler, let out of another apartment and off its leash.

Powell says her daughter was rushed to the hospital with deep gashes in her arm.

“I have never seen the amount of blood that I seen,” she says.

Midwest City police say the dog was immediately removed by animal control and the owners were ticketed for allowing a vicious animal to roam free.

Powell says after the attack, the owners didn’t offer any apologies.

Monday afternoon News 4 asked the owners about the incident.

“Ever since I’ve been here, they’ve had a problem with my dog. Their daughter has always been scared of her,” says Alex Damian, one of its owners.

Damian denies the dog ever attacked Malaysia.

“I was over here, their daughter was upstairs screaming and crying. The dog was nowhere near her,” he says.

The apartment complex tells News 4 it has a breed restriction rule, banning Rottweilers.

Management says more than ten days ago, the owners were told to either remove the dog or move out.

Now that a child has been attacked, they’ve been told to leave.

The dog is still in animal control’s custody.

