Fairhope teen charged with filming porn with a minor, trading marijuana for nude pictures

FAIRHOPE, AL (WALA) — A Fairhope teenager is facing 19 charges related to filming porn with a minor and distributing the images.

The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office said Jordan Williams, 19, recorded himself engaging in sexual acts with a teenage victim. Prosecutors said he also traded marijuana for nude photos of a second victim.

Investigators said Williams also had videos of a third victim.

He’s charged with six counts of production of pornography with minors, nine counts of possession of obscene matter, and one count each of distributing pornography to minors, dissemination of obscene material, criminal conspiracy, and furnishing a controlled substance to a minor.

Williams was arrested on Sunday and held in the Baldwin County Jail on a bond of $495,000.

