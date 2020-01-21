Jerry Hanel’s attorney believes his client planned the Diamond Head attack

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — The attorney representing Jerry Hanel, the suspect that killed two Honolulu Police officers, believes his client planned Sunday’s deadly attack with no apparent warning signs. Jonathan Burge represented Hanel on multiple cases since 2015 and is still trying to process the tragedy that happened on Hibiscus Drive.

“He was a little bit off, not in a part where he’s gonna go crazy like this,” Burge said.

He thinks the attack was planned because Hanel knew he would be evicted from the home and wanted to “end things with a bang”.

“He planned this out pretty well because the way the house went up, it sounds like he was planning to burn it all,” Burge said.

Burge emphasized he had a close relationship with his landlady, Lois Cain.

“She generally cared for the guy. They knew each other for a long time and she always supported him. She wanted him to get help, she was worried about his mental state. I think she went there to try and convince him that he has to leave before police got involved,” Burge said.

Their relationship soured recently because Cain allegedly wouldn’t allow him to get a new dog. Prior to the incident, Burge said Hanel didn’t get along with his neighbors, some even filed restraining orders against him.

“Following them around, taking pictures, etc. There was one indication. He was charged with assault. Confronted neighbors who was in his backyard. The neighbor said he pushed him, Jerry said he didn’t,” Burge said.

He’s also shocked how Hanel was able to get a gun because of those TROs against him.

“Anybody that has a restraining order against them can’t or posses a firearm. It’s a federal felony. It’s a felony in Hawaii,” Burge said.

In a news conference Sunday, Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard mentioned Hanel did not have a permit for those weapons. The death of the two Honolulu Police officers hits close to home for Burge because he was on the force in the 1980s.

“Whenever an officer is hurt or killed, it still affects me. Especially knowing this was my client, I’ve been wracking my brain. Could I have known something earlier or done something?” he said.

As the investigation continues, Burge will continue to represent Hanel until police can confirm his death. Hanel is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for allegedly misusing 911 calls.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.