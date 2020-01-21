Keith Urban to perform at Iowa State Fair Grandstand

National-World

DES MOINES, IA (KCCI) — Iowa State Fair officials announced Tuesday that four-time Grammy award winner and reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, Keith Urban, will take the stage on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. at the Iowa State Fair.

Urban last performed at the Iowa State Fair in 2010. Up and coming country artist Russell Dickerson will kick off the concert. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.

Fresh off a sold-out tour in 2018, Urban released the single, “We Were” in 2019 and new music is anticipated for the 2020 packed European and U.S. tour. Among his many accolades, Urban is the only country artist to have an album on the top of all the all-genre charts simultaneously in the U.S. and Canada. He is also the only artist in history to be named the CMA Vocal Event of the Year for three consecutive years.

Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson

Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 8:00 P.M.

Tickets: $45 – $80

Tickets On Sale: Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849

2020 Iowa State Fair Coors Light Grandstand Concert Series – Kum & Go Stage tickets are already on sale for the following: Bethel Music with special guest Vertical Worship (Aug. 13), KIDZ BOP Live World Tour 2020 (Aug. 20), Chris Stapleton (Aug. 21). Stay tuned for more announcements.

