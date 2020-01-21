Third Suspect Zayne Abdullah Charged In Baltimore Police Sergeant Assault That Led To Viral Video

National-World

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in the assault that led to a viral video outside of a business in Baltimore of a Baltimore police sergeant being kicked and spat on.

The sergeant was assaulted in the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue while he was doing a business check on Saturday. Zayne Abdullah, of Dundalk, was arrested for that assault.

More suspects are wanted for assaulting the sergeant while he was trying to arrest Abdullah.

Abdullah has been charged with assault on police and resisting arrest.

20-year-old Donnell Burgess was arrested in Windsor Mill on Sunday, as well as a 17-year-old boy.

Burgess was previously charged in 2016 in a violent home arrest when he was a teenager.

Burgess has been charged with assault on police and other related criminal offenses. The 17-year-old is being charged as a juvenile.

“We will continue to pursue and prosecute every individual who assaulted this officer to the fullest extent of the law. This disgusting incident is yet another example of the violence that has become far too common in Baltimore City,” Gov, Larry Hogan tweeted.” None of our efforts to back up the beleaguered city police force can be successful until we do something to get the violent criminals off the streets. I am calling on city & legislative leaders to support our efforts to stop the bloodshed and take our communities back.”

