4 More Die From Flu-Related Illnesses In Arkansas, Totaling 27 This Flu Season

ARKANSAS (KFSM) — 27 people have died from flu-related illnesses in Arkansas this flu season, including one pediatric death, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The ADH does not release the victim’s name, description, or where they were from.

Since September 29, 2019, 10,700 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,400 positive tests reported this week.

The ADH reports “widespread” flu activity across the state with “high” intensity.

The CDC estimates a total of 6,600 flu deaths have occurred nationwide, including 39 pediatric deaths reported this season.

To date, four facilities, including two nursing homes in Arkansas have reported an influenza outbreak.

