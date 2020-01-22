Antonio Brown and his trainer have been accused of battering someone at his home, police say

National-World

Police say they’re investigating someone’s complaint that former NFL star Antonio Brown and his trainer “battered” him at Brown’s South Florida home on Tuesday — a complaint that has led to the trainer’s arrest.

No charges were immediately filed against Brown, who police say they’ve unsuccessfully tried to contact. Police have not identified the alleged victim or described the relationship between the three people.

The investigation started with a 911 call that someone made about a disturbance at Brown’s home Tuesday afternoon in the Florida city of Hollywood, about a 25-mile drive north of downtown Miami.

An alleged victim told responding officers that Brown and Brown’s trainer, Glen Holt, assaulted him, police said.

Police believe Brown was at the home when the assault is alleged to have happened, but officers haven’t been able to contact the former star wide receiver.

“Officers attempted to made contact with Mr. Brown, but were unsuccessful,” Hollywood police said in a news release.

Holt, 35, of Miami Lakes, was arrested on a felony charge of burglary with battery, police Officer Christian Lata told reporters Tuesday evening.

Asked whether Brown was a suspect in the incident, Lata said only that detectives were investigating. “The detectives … are still conducting a thorough investigation, and they are looking into all aspects of the investigation and interviewing all witnesses,” Lata said. “We do expect there to be an update (Wednesday) on this investigation.”

No attorney was immediately listed for Holt in Broward County’s online court records. He was being held Wednesday in county jail with bond set at $20,000.

CNN’s attempts to reach a representative for Brown weren’t immediately successful.

Brown without an NFL team after rape accusation

Brown had a tumultuous 2019 that left him out of the NFL.

Long a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the seven-time Pro Bowl selectee was traded to Oakland in March. But he quickly wore out his welcome, and Oakland released him before the 2019 season started.

The New England Patriots signed him in September, but three days later, one of his former offseason athletic trainers filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and assault in 2017 and 2018.

Brown’s attorney at the time said the relationship was consensual and that “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.” Brown also countersued his accuser.

Brown played one game with the Patriots, but the team released him on September 20, days after the lawsuit was filed.