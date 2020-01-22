Bank says Fotis Dulos is having trouble paying bills

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) — The lawyers for a man accused of murdering his estranged wife said they want to get to trial as quickly as possible.

Fotis Dulos’ defense attorney Norm Pattis said he will be waiving his client’s right to a probable cause hearing when they’re in court on Thursday.

Dulos is charged with the murder of his estranged wife Jennifer Farber Dulos who has been missing for eight months.

Pattis said he’s hopeful a trial will take place in September.

“Holding a probable cause hearing after a judge has already found probable cause by signing a warrant benefits only the state. We will save our questions for the witnesses once a jury is impaneled. That’s the only audience that matters now,” Pattis said in a statement.

Another new development related to Dulos is a recently-filed court document in the foreclosure case against a home he was developing in New Canaan.

The Danbury bank that gave him a construction loan said Dulos is having trouble paying his utility bills.

Documents say Dulos is “unable to maintain the premises while under house arrest. Furthermore, Mr. Dulos has informed the Bank that he does not have sufficient funds to maintain the premises and pay for such things as snowplowing and lawn maintenance. He has previously requested that the Bank pay for utilities to keep the electricity and heat operating as he did not have the funds to do so. The Bank recently has not made those advances to him.”

The document goes on to say that there is a real estate tax payment of $15,662.51 due in January 2020 to the town of New Canaan, “which the Borrower is unable to pay.”

Now the bank wants a judge to put up his home in Farmington into receivership.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.