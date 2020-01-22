Delta is using new technology they say will help travelers keep track of their pets

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has entered into a new partnership they say will make transporting pets safer.

Delta announced they have teamed up with CarePod, a pet technology start-up.

The new system will allow passengers to get real-time updates while their pets travel to their destinations.

In addition, Delta Air Lines has added a staff veterinarian to their Delta Cargo team.

“Demand for pet shipments is strong and we are always looking for ways to create a best-in-class travel experience for pets and their owners,” said Shawn Cole, Vice President — Delta Cargo.

” Our goal is to transform the future of pet travel, and to be able to work with Delta in delivering a better experience for its customers is an exciting step,” said Jenny Pan, Founder and CEO of CarePod.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, over two million pets and other live animals are transported by air every year in the United States.

Delta customers traveling with pets are encouraged to check bit.ly/2RD5FwS for more information.

