Fayetteville Animal Services Brings Back Valentine’s Day ‘Puppy-Grams’

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — Give the gift of love and help homeless pets at the same time this Valentine’s Day by surprising your loved one with a visit from a local shelter dog.

For a suggested minimum of $30 donation, your special someone will receive a 10 minute visit from a sweet dog from the Fayetteville Animal Shelter.

“We have offered these since 2014, but we took last year off. Senders can choose to send a small or large dog,” said shelter programs administrator, Shannon Rankin.

Puppy-grams will be delivered from 8:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 and Friday, Feb. 14.

During the visit, the chosen dog will present your valentine with one long stem rose and a card acknowledging that a donation has been made to the shelter in their honor.

“We are so excited to offer an opportunity for people to help the shelter while also providing a unique way to surprise a loved one on Valentine’s Day. Also, don’t hesitate to treat yourself or your best friend to a puppy-gram! It is such a fun and special gift,” said Justine Lentz, shelter superintendent.

The funds raised will go into the shelter’s donation account to be used as needed throughout the year. All donations are tax-deductible.

Senders will need to make sure it is permissible for puppy-grams to be received at the desired location. Puppy-gram deliveries are only available to addresses within Fayetteville city limits.

Sign up to send a puppy-gram at Fayetteville Animal Services (located at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave.) or by phone at 479-444-3456.

