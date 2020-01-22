Former Church Vandalized in Scranton

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SCRANTON, Pa. (WNEP) — Bullet casings and broken tables are a part of the mess left by vandals inside a former church in Scranton.

The vandals also punched out windows and spray painted the inside of the Old Holy Cross Church on Fifth Avenue.

The place is owned by businessman Bob Bolus.

He said whoever left all the damage got in through a side door.

The church had security cameras, but Bolus says the vandals stole them.

He’s offering a $1,000 reward for any information on the damage at the old church.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.