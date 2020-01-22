Here’s what ‘pettifogging’ means and why Chief Justice Roberts would say it in the impeachment trial

News

Before the nation moves on from the tense exchanges over rules for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, there is a question still to be answered: What in the world does pettifogging mean?

It’s an old word — one used early Wednesday morning by Chief Justice John Roberts to scold the both the Democratic House managers and the President’s defense team over their contentious exchanges.

“In the 1905 Swain trial, a senator objected when one of the managers used the word ‘pettifogging’ and the presiding officer said the word ought not to have been used,” Roberts said. “I don’t think we need to aspire to that high of a standard, but I do think those addressing the Senate should remember where they are.”

What is ‘pettifogging’ and why ought it not be used?

Merriam-Webster defines the word as “worrying too much about details that are minor or not important.” Also known as petty.

So, in other words, Robert said that if the historical senator accusing his opponent of focusing too much on the petty details was objectionable, that today’s teams throwing accusations of cover-ups and dishonesty is way outside the bounds of proper behavior.

“I think it is appropriate for me to admonish both the House managers and the President’s counsel in equal terms to remember that they are addressing the world’s greatest deliberative body,” Roberts said. “One reason it has earned that title is because its members avoid speaking in a manner and using language that is not conducive to civil discourse.”

Roberts, who is presiding over the trial, has been largely procedural throughout the trial but likely anticipated disruption.

The chief justice has long been known for his extensive preparation and an ability to foresee what’s ahead that some colleagues have likened to three-dimensional chess.