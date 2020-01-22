Kansas Jayhawks forward Silvio De Sousa suspended after team’s bench-clearing brawl with in-state rival

National-World

Kansas Jayhawks sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa has been suspended indefinitely for his role in a brawl in the final seconds of his team’s 81-60 victory over Kansas State, his coach said Wednesday.

“I have suspended Silvio De Sousa indefinitely pending the final outcome of the review by (Kansas University) and the Big 12 Conference,” coach Bill Self said in a statement. “As I said last night, we are disappointed in his actions, and there is no place in the game for that behavior.”

Before the Tuesday fight broke out, Kansas State guard DaJuan Gordon stole the ball from De Sousa near midcourt as the latter appeared to be dribbling to run the clock out.

His layup shot was blocked by De Sousa, who stood over Gordon as he lay on the court, near the Wildcats bench. It’s unknown whether he said anything.

A bench-clearing brawl ensued, spilling into the courtside seats.

Videos show that, at one point, De Sousa apparently threw punches and picked up a stool, but it does not appear he hit anyone with it.

The 6-foot-9 De Sousa was born in Angola and played his high school ball in Florida. He is a bench player for the Jayhawks and has rarely logged more than 20 minutes in a game this season.

The Jayhawks are the No. 3 team in the nation.