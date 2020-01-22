Liberty make-up artist shows her take on Mahomes look

National-World

LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) — A young Chiefs fan is showing her Mahomes pride through what she loves most, makeup.

Beauty by Reesie star, Reese Wallace, is best known for her makeup tutorials that she posts on her mom’s Instagram account.

“For many years she has watched as I’ve put on my makeup. She sits on the vanity and watches what I’m doing. One day, I looked over and I realized she was doing her own makeup. She knew where everything went. She knew what all of the products were supposed to do,” Reese’s mom Nicole said.

But one particular makeup tutorial video has grabbed the attention of Chiefs Kingdom.

If you’d like to follow along and see more of Reese’s videos, you can on Instagram using #BeautyByReesie.

