NSP: stolen car rams cruiser, missing children found inside

OMAHA, NE (KPTM) — A man was arrested after Nebraska State Patrol troopers say they rammed a stolen car into a trooper’s cruiser during an overnight chase.

Troopers say the entire chase lasted six minutes.

According to troopers, two of the three passengers were juveniles that had been reported missing from other states.

The NSP says on Monday night, a trooper tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen.

The chase started near 52nd and Grand Avenue.

NSP troopers say they caught up to the car on Blair High Road near Crown Point Avenue.

According to NSP troopers, after the car came to a stop, the driver tried to get away and rammed a trooper’s cruiser.

The NSP says that troopers and officers from the Omaha Police Department immediately arrested the driver and three passengers.

Troopers say they found a pellet gun on the floor of the car.

The driver, Reginald Bell III, 19, of Omaha, was arrested and taken to Douglas County Corrections.

Troopers say Bell was charged with operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, theft by unlawful taking, firearm possession and transport, and first-degree assault on an officer.

They say arrangements were made for a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl.

The NSP says the third passenger was released.

