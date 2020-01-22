Students finish first day of A-B Tech’s highly anticipated, new barber program

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Tuesday marked the start of something completely new for Western North Carolina.

On Jan. 21, 2020, Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College offered the area’s only barber program to students.

20 students finished their first day of class with experienced, licensed barbers for teachers.

Instructors said these students will learn to cut all styles of haircuts.

The classroom is outfitted with about 10 stations where students will cut hair on live people and mannequins.

One teacher said this is a milestone for training in the mountains.

“The closest one from here is in Shelby,” A-B Tech instructor Jay Kaufmann said. “Students used to have to go Winston-Salem or Charlotte in order to get barber trained. This academy allows Western North Carolina to train barbers.”

Teachers said there was a wait list of 70 people and it’s still growing.

The 18-month course will qualify students to get their apprentice license.

A starting barber typically makes about $20,000 a year.

