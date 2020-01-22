Teen charged after Metro East diner crashed into for second time in 2 weeks

National-World

ROXANA, IL (KMOV) — A car crashed into a diner in Roxana, Illinois for the second time in two weeks, authorities said.

Police said they were chasing a 19-year-old man in a 2015 white Buick Regal. He crashed when he tried to turn onto Edwardsville Road from South Central Avenue. Police said he hit a utility pole and crashed into the Dee-Lux Diner around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 17. The diner was closed at the time of the crash.

“I just don’t believe it,” said owner Dee Laux. “My whole life is wiped out it feels like.”

The suspect ran from the crash scene but was later found in the 100 block of West Second Street following a search involving officers from multiple departments.

Firefighters said the driver, Jordin A. Reynolds, suffered a minor facial injury. He was later charged with aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, criminal damage to property over $10,000, driving under the influence and six other additional traffic violations. His bond was set at $30,000.

Just two weeks ago, Dee-Lux Diner was hit by a man working on the diner’s dishwasher who accidentally hit the pedal instead of the brake.

The Roxana Fire Department condemned the building until repairs were made, which were supposed to start next week. The building being condemned is why no one was working Friday afternoon when the car crashed through the diner.

“If this hadn’t happened two weeks ago we would have been in here working and I don’t even want to think about that,” said Laux. “It could have been worse. It could have been a fatality.”

The diner opened in 1988. Laux plans to rebuild.

