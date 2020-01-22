Wilmer man attacked wife’s son, vehicle with a horseshoe

National-World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — Mobile County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 59-year-old John Cecil Giddens III of Wilmer after they say he assaulted his wife’s son and the son’s vehicle with a horseshoe. He faces charges of criminal mischief third and assault third.

According to authorities, on December 18, 2019, a deputy arrived at the Dollar General located at 9975 Wilmer Georgetown Road in reference to a disorderly call.

They say once the deputy arrived, they spoke with the 40-year-old victim who told authorities that he had gone to pick up his mother from her home and that she was in her home, “hiding in the bedroom from her husband.”

According to the arrest report, the victim said once he knocked on the front door, Giddens answered. After Giddens answered the door, they say the victim was returning to his vehicle when he was hit in the back with a horseshoe.

The report goes on to say that the victim was recovering from hernia surgery and refused to fight the suspect. At that time the say Giddens kicked the passenger door closed; “grabbed the horseshoe from the ground and started hitting the passenger side front windshield causing a large crack.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital, while authorities say Giddens fled the scene.

