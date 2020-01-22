Woman killed in murder-suicide was pregnant, police say

National-World

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville authorities have released new details after a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday morning.

Authorities say a neighbor’s home cameras were able to capture Robert Brian King, 43, of Sylva, as he murdered Cynthia Lynn Smith, 38 of Waynesville as well as Cynthia’s unborn baby girl, Riley Quinn Smith. Cynthia was 4 months pregnant.

Waynesville investigators say King then intentionally took his own life.

The bodies were found on a property along Long Street just before 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Neighbors in the are told News 13 they couldn’t believe what had happened, calling the incident unreal and unbelievable.

This investigation remains open while detectives continue to gather evidence and details surrounding this incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family while they face this unspeakable tragedy,” the Waynesville Police Department wrote on their Facebook page Wednesday afternoon.

