19 dogs killed as fire rips through Labradoodle breeder’s lakefront home

ORLANDO, FL (WKMG) — Nineteen dogs were killed early Thursday when a fire broke out at a Labradoodle breeder’s lakefront home in Orlando, fire officials said.

The fire started around 5:15 a.m. at a home on Bay Lake Road near John Young Parkway.

Officials said firefighters revived six adult dogs and rescued nine puppies. The breeder, Marcia Mobley, also saved some dogs, and several others were outside at the time of the fire.

The dogs that survived were taken to a veterinarian at John Young Animal Hospital to be checked out.

Mobley was home when the fire started, but she was not injured.

“This was primarily a smoke event, causing significant smoke damage inside of the home,” Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted. “Fire contained to 1 room, caused by an air handler.”

Mobley, who’s been in business for over 20 years, has bred dogs for Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyers and Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs.

