Attempted Smash & Grab: Driver Plows Car Into Bank, Gas Station

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Jefferson County, CO (KCNC) — A 39-year-old man is under arrest after smashing a minivan into a bank and a gas station convenience store on Thursday morning. It happened at 3:30 a.m. in Jefferson County at the intersection of South Kipling Parkway and West Coal Mine Avenue.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said he wasn’t hurt and when he was arrested he had several bags of junk food he had taken from the Sinclair convenience store shelves. It doesn’t appear he took anything from the bank.

Later in the morning on Thursday crime tape was blocking off the entrance to the gas station, which was damaged. The bank was also damaged, but it’s not clear how badly.

The suspect’s identity hasn’t been released.