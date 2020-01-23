Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
New
today at 1:46 pm
Published 1:51 pm

Blackfoot man arrested on sex abuse charges

KILBY WILLIAMS
Bingham Co. Jail

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Kilby Williams, 35, appeared for his first appearance/arraignment in court Tuesday, January 21, on seven counts of lewd conduct with a minor child under the age of 16. He was arrested by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, January 17.

He was being held in the Bingham County Jail on $150,000 bond.

Williams is scheduled to appear for preliminary hearing before Judge James Barrett on Thursday, January 30. He is also requesting a reduction in bond or release on his own recognizance.

Each of the felony counts carries a potential life jail term under Idaho’s statutory rape laws.

Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply