Detectives find hundreds of images of suspected child pornography on Southington man’s computer

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) — A man from Southington faces a child pornography charge.

According to Southington police, 67-year-old Philip Graveline was arrested on Jan. 14.

A search warrant stated that Graveline had in excess of 300 images deemed to be child pornography on his computer.

The warrant was executed at his home.

The suspect was charged with second-degree possession of child pornography.

Graveline was held on a $250,000 bond and faced a judge on Jan. 15.

