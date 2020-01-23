Eli Manning is set to retire after 16 seasons in the NFL

National-World

After 16 years and two Super Bowl wins with the New York Giants, Eli Manning is ready to hang up his helmet.

The quarterback is set to announce his retirement on Friday morning, the Giants announced Wednesday.

“Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise’s history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability,” said John Mara, Giants’ president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Between November 21, 2004, and November 23, 2017, Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games — then the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, behind Brett Favre’s 297.

After sitting out one game, he started the next 22 in a row, giving him 232 starts in 233 games — plus 12 postseason games. Manning never missed a game because of injury.

Manning, 39, holds the Giants’ highest career completion percentage, at 60.29%, and was selected to four Pro Bowls. Both of his Super Bowl victories were over the New England Patriots.

Though Manning played 16 games in the 2018-19 season, he played only four in the most recent season, having been replaced by Daniel Jones, the sixth overall selection in the draft last year.

Off the football field, Manning has donated money and time to children’s health, heading the Tackle Kids Cancer initiative at the Children’s Cancer Institute at Hackensack Meridan Health in New Jersey and funding the Eli Manning Children’s Clinics in the Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackson, Mississippi.

Eli Manning is the younger brother of retired NFL quarterback Peyton Manning. Their father, Archie, also was a star NFL quarterback.