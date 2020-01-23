PD: 91-year-old man charged with rape

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — A 91-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile, according to Shreveport police.

Otis Allen was booked into the Shreveport City Jail Friday on a charge of first-degree rape. His bond is set at $250,000.

SPD’s sex crimes investigators began looking into Allen in November after receiving a complaint about the alleged rape of a juvenile.

Allen was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and taken to SPD for interviews. He was arrested afterward.

