Police: Titans fan threatens to kill barbershop employees after championship loss

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police have arrested a die-hard Tennessee Titans fan for reportedly threatening to kill everyone in a local business after the Titans lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship.

On January 19 around 5:10 p.m., Metro Police responded to a barbershop on the 3000 block of Dickerson Pike on a report of a man wearing a Titans jersey walking into the store and pointing a gun towards employees there.

Officers spoke with two victims who said that Timothy L. Douglas is a frequent customer at the barbershop and that he approached the store in an aggressive manner holding up his middle finger. One of the victims said Douglas came in and was angry with the final score of the Titans vs. Chiefs NFL game.

Douglas reportedly pulled a gun on the other victim who had walked into the barbershop after him and put the gun in his face saying “I don’t play, and I’ll kill everyone of you,” before he left the store.

Both of the victims said they were in fear of Douglas and the potential for severe injury. The type of gun Douglas pulled was identified as a silver Ruger semi-automatic handgun with a black handle.

Douglas has prior felony probation violation convictions from 2004 and 2006. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony weapon possession. Bond was set at $70,000.

