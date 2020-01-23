US declines UK request to extradite American accused in teen’s death

News

The United States has declined the United Kingdom’s request to extradite American citizen Anne Sacoolas, the wife of an American diplomat, who was charged with causing the death by dangerous driving of a British teenager last August.

A State Department spokesperson cited Sacoolas’ diplomatic status at the time of the accident and said granting such an extradition “would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent.

“The United States has a history of close law enforcement cooperation with the United Kingdom, and we value that relationship,” the spokesperson said. “The United States government again expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Dunn family for the loss of their son.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.