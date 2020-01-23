Yancey County Humane Society searching for owner of malnourished dog

National-World

Burnsville, NC (WLOS) — A malnourished dog is being nursed back to health at the Yancey County Humane Society. The Humane Society hopes to find the dog’s owner and figure out exactly what happened.

The Humane Society posted photos of the dog on its Facebook page on Monday evening. They say the dog was brought in by a man who found her and wanted to get her some help. The photos show the dog is extremely skinny, with ribs showing through her fur.

The dog has been identified as Destiny, but her owner has not been found. According to the post, the Humane Society is working with County Animal Control to try to track down her owner. Destiny had parasites, low calcium levels and low albumin levels. A veterinarian was also checking for any internal injuries.

In the post, Yancey County makes it clear that Destiny’s condition is not the result of her being lost in the wilderness.

“A dog out on it’s own will find food somewhere. Someone did this,” the post reads.

The post has been shared hundreds of times, and people in the community have been offering to help Destiny any way they can.

Destiny comes to the Humane Society in Yancey County just a week after two dead dogs were found in garbage bags near the South Toe River.

“Animal abuse and death, especially, is just not OK,” Yancey County Humane Society Executive Director Renee Tomberlin told News 13 of that case.

The Humane Society says they intend to share more posts of abused animals, hoping to spur action from politicians in the county when it comes to animal cruelty.

In the meantime, Destiny continues down a long road to recovery. Anyone with information about who may own Destiny should contact the Yancey County Humane Society at (828) 682-9510.

