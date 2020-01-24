300 feet of pizza, one great cause: All the Good Stuff that happened this week

National-World

What do you say to a friend who’s having a really rough time? Sometimes their sadness can be solved with a big glass of wine and a funny movie, but other times, the pleasure of your company just isn’t enough. Unfortunately, there’s no manual of magic words that can make the situation better, but here’s a good start: “I’m here.” “I love you.” “We’ll get through this together.” And then, of course, follow through. Message them. Check in on them. Maybe bake them a casserole. Whatever you do, make sure they know they’re not alone. It’s what good friends are for.

19 for 2019

Well, we know this hospital staff’s lucky number! In 2019, 19 nurses within the newborn intensive care unit at the Methodist Women’s Hospital in Elkhorn Nebraska gave birth to 19 babies. The proud new moms recently gathered for a one-in-a-million group photo opportunity. And yes, they say it does feel a bit like a club, in the best way. The moms share advice and experiences, and take care of each other if someone is under the weather. The hospital says they’re grateful for the team of travel nurses who were able to pitch in to keep things running while the new moms welcomed their own bundles of joy into the world.

Born free

A lot readers tell us they want to see more positive stories about the environment, so here’s something a little different: This week, the Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe teamed up to release 21 bighorn sheep into the hills of Pyramid Lake, near the west Nevada-California border. The animals haven’t been able to roam on that land in 100 years. Bighorn sheep are the state animal of Nevada and once populated the area in abundance, but excessive hunting and growing human settlements shrunk their numbers. Now, the Department of Wildlife and the Paiute Tribe are hoping the change of scenery will help the sheep repopulate their numbers and thrive. “We’ve recovered a species lost in time,” says Emily Hagler, biologist for the Paiute Tribe. “It’s been a main focus of the tribe for many years, recovering our fisheries and now to be able to recover a large game species is incredibly tremendous.”

Welcome to the team!

Sometimes firefighters fight fires, and other times, they deliver babies! Probationary firefighter Michael Iacovello, a “probie” as they are called, was working his very first shift in Yonkers, New York last week when he got his first call — from a woman in labor. Firefighters arrived hoping they had time to get the woman in an ambulance, but it was pretty clear the baby was ready to make her appearance right then and there. “I was really nervous, I was excited, but the training kicked in,” Iacovello said. “She started crying once we suctioned her, and I cut the umbilical cord.” Mom and baby are doing just fine, and they got a chance to reunite with Iacovello and thank him for his help. After all, what are heroes for?

Raise a glass to…

George Condash, who clearly passed some sort of life test. Condash discovered a box of cash marked “$40,000” outside an ATM at a Michigan credit union. At first, cameras captured him putting it in his car and appearing to drive away, but he was really just parking to take it in to the building. The box actually contained $27,000 that appeared to be forgotten by a security guard (Was this a real world “Deal or No Deal” situation or what?), and the credit union was so thankful they made sure Condash got an undisclosed token of appreciation. “It’s not mine and any honest person, I hope, would take it back in,” he said.

A bright idea

Good beer? Cute dogs? Please, and thank you! A Florida brewery had an adorable idea to raise funds for a local animal shelter. Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton, Florida is featuring the faces of smiling shelter pups on every can of their Adoptable Dog Cruiser Kölsch beer. Each of the four cans also includes a story about the dog, and ways to donate to the construction of a new building for Shelter Manatee in Palmetto, Florida. Funds raised from the sale of the beers will also go to the shelter. The promotion is already working its magic: Two of the dogs featured on the cans were adopted the very first day the beers went on sale.

You gotta see this

We just love the creative stories of kindness from people who want to help those affected by the Australian bushfires. Pierre and Rosemary Moio, owners of the Pellegrini’s Italian restaurant outside of Sydney, thought way outside the pizza box with their idea. The brother and sister team created a 338-foot-long pizza and then held a huge gathering to raise money for charity. If you’re keeping count, 338 feet is longer than an NFL football field. The pie was cut up into 4,000 slices and the proceeds of the feast went to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

Wanna get away?

Looking for your next big adventure? Maybe you’ll find it in the breathtaking landscapes of Kyrgyzstan. The central Asian country has wild, rugged vistas to rival the American West, like this kingly view of Mars Canyon, near the southern shores of Issyk-Kul. Kyrgyzstan is one of CNN Travel’s 20 Best Place to Visit in 2020.

Hear, hear!

After years of trying to be somebody else, it turns out being yourself is what works.

– The newly-crowned Miss Utah USA Rachel Slawson, who will be the first openly bisexual contestant in the Miss USA Pageant’s 68-year history.

Tell us something good

Lynchburg, Virginia

Awesome teacher? Check. Awesome student? Check. Awesome race car team? Double check. Every year Kirsten Filiberto, a teacher at Paul Munro Elementary School, has her students dress in her old cap and gown and hold up a sign with their dream career. For 9-year-old Josh Grandeo, the answer was easy: Future pit crew member. A photo of Josh holding the sign reached the team at Chip Ganassi Racing in Charlotte, North Carolina, and with the help of Filiberto, their pit crew members gave Josh some unforgettable on-the-job training. They sent him a recruiting letter to join the team, and surprised him with a personalized race car. Josh even got to change the tires and sit in the driver’s seat. Now he has a great story to tell his future pit crew buddies about how it all started.

Thank you to Connor Spielmaker for suggesting this story.

Impact your world

What if a coat not only kept someone warm, but actually gave them a chance at a better life? That’s the spirit behind the Empowerment Plan, a non-profit helmed by 30-year-old CEO Veronika Scott, who dealt with homelessness throughout her childhood. The Empowerment Plan hires homeless workers in Detroit and teaches them how to make coats for those suffering in the cold. The coats themselves are remarkable as well: They transform into storage totes and full-length sleeping bags to protect against frostbite and death. So far, the coat-making program has helped 100% of its homeless workers afford their own homes within months.

Sound ALL the way on for this one. You haven’t really lived your best animal life until you’ve heard the sweet, soft honks of an Oriental Shorthair cat. They sound like little angels! Well, little angels with sinus problems. (Click here to view)