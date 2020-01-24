Baton Rouge couple names their baby after LSU star QB, Joe Burrow

National-World

BATON ROUGE, LA (WGNO) — When Dustin McKnight asked his wife, Sarah, if she would be okay naming their baby after Joe Burrow, he never thought she would go for it.

But then LSU went on to win the National Championship, and she couldn’t bring herself to say no.

On January 21, Sarah and Dustin welcomed their sweet baby boy, William Burrow McKnight.

Baby Burrow was born at Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge.

