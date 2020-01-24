Court docs: Man sexually touched himself in sauna at NE Portland wellness center

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — A 26-year-old man is accused of sexually touching himself in front of people on two separate occasions at a northeast Portland wellness center, according to court documents.

William James Wimberly Jr. is facing charges of public indecency and indecent exposure.

According to court documents, a woman was in the sauna room at the Common Ground Wellness Co-op on Dec. 7, 2019 when she saw a man sitting next to her. The woman told police the man moved closer and she noticed he was completely nude and was touching himself.

The women fled the sauna room and contacted staff, who then spoke to the man, later identified as Wimberly.

Court documents state that Wimberly had a membership at Common Grounds.

According to court documents, a second similar incident involving Wimberly occurred on Dec. 9 in the sauna room at Common Grounds.

Wimberly was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Dec. 23.

Wimberly been arrested on public indecency charges in the past.

In Feb. 2019, court documents state that Wimberly ejaculated on a woman at the Title Wave Used Bookstore.

In Feb. 2017, Wimberly was caught on camera touching himself while walking through the aisles of a southeast Portland baby store.

