Harvey Weinstein’s trial continues after a day of graphic revelations

The trial against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continues Friday, a day after actress Annabella Sciorra recounted in vivid detail how he allegedly barged into her apartment 25 years ago and raped her.

“The Sopranos” actress said he sexually assaulted her in Manhattan in the winter of 1993-1994. She first publicly spoke about the attack in an October 2017 New Yorker story as part of a wave of accusations against him.

Weinstein entered her residence, chased her around and pinned her to the bed during the alleged attack, she testified Thursday.

“I felt overpowered because he was very big,” Sciorra told jurors.

Six women are expected to testify

Sciorra is one of six women expected to testify that Weinstein attacked them. Her testimony came a day after prosecutors and defense attorneys gave their opening statements in the trial.

Prosecutors said the movie tycoon raped and sexually assaulted young women and actresses over decades. Weinstein’s attorney Damon Cheronis attacked the credibility of the women’s stories during his opening statements and picked apart their timelines.

Weinstein’s alleged attack of Sciorra is outside of the statute of limitations, and he is not directly charged with assaulting her. Still, he faces two counts of predatory sexual assault, and he can be convicted on those counts if prosecutors prove he committed sex crimes against multiple victims. Sciorra’s testimony is relevant to these two charges.

In all, he faces five charges related to the alleged rape of Jessica Mann and forced oral sex of Mimi Haleyi. Three other women will testify as “prior bad acts” witnesses in an attempt to show a pattern in his behavior.

Sciorra says she confronted him after assault

Sciorra is best known for her Emmy-nominated role on “The Sopranos” as Gloria Trillo, Tony Soprano’s mistress.

She met Weinstein at an industry event in the early 1990s and became part of Miramax’s circle, attending events and dinners around New York City, Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast said in opening statements.

In the winter of 1993-1994, after a dinner at an Irish restaurant in Manhattan, Weinstein offered her a ride to her apartment, Sciorra testified. She put on a nightgown and was getting ready for bed when he knocked on the door. When she opened it, he pushed his way inside, Sciorra said.

Weinstein unbuttoned his shirt, she testified, grabbed her arm and dragged her into a bedroom.

She said she kicked, punched and fought him until he held her arms above her head on the bed and raped her. Weinstein pulled out of her to ejaculate on her duvet and her nightgown, she testified. He then performed oral sex on her, Sciorra said.

She said she did not put up much of a fight because her body began shaking, and did not tell police about the incident and she does not remember telling anybody about it for years.

“I thought he was an okay guy. I felt confused,” Sciorra testified. “I felt … like I wished I had never opened the door.”

The attack left Sciorra shocked and traumatized, Hast told jurors on Wednesday. She grew thin and sad, and began drinking and cutting herself, Hast said.

She said she confronted Weinstein about the incident at a dinner in New York weeks after. His response was “very menacing,” she said.

“That’s what all the nice Catholic girls say,” he said, according to her testimony. She said he leaned into her and said “this remains between you and I.”

Less than a year after the alleged rape, Weinstein sought her out in London, where she was filming a movie. He showed up at her hotel room and became angry when she refused to open the door, Hast said.

At a different event at the Cannes Film Festival in France, she learned she was in a hotel room next door to him, she testified. One morning, she opened the door and found him standing there in his underwear, with a bottle of baby oil in one hand and a movie tape in the other, she said.

She ran to the back of her room and began hitting the call buttons on the hotel phone, she testified. Hotel employees eventually came and Weinstein left, she said.

Defense attorney Donna Rotunno pressed Sciorra on her lack of memory on specific details and dates.

In opening statements, the defense team told jurors Sciorra’s friend will testify that she described having consensual sex with Weinstein.