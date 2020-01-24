Isidore Newman School closed on Friday after employee received racially charged threatening letter

National-World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WGNO) — Isidore Newman School has cancelled all classes and activities for Friday, January 24, after a school employee received a threatening letter.

In a notice sent out to the students parents, the Head of School said, ” Earlier this week, a school employee opened an anonymous letter addressed to Newman that contained threatening and racially charged language. The employee alerted us, and we immediately contacted the New Orleans Police Department and the FBI who are working together. We also convened our School’s Crisis Response Team.”

The notice continues, ” The anonymous letter specifically mentions Friday, January 24. After much deliberation and consultation, we have decided to close school and to cancel all scheduled activities on Friday while providing extra security prior to and following the closure.”

This is a developing situation and we will update the public as more information becomes available.

