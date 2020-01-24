It’s NHL All-Star Weekend! Here’s how to watch

National-World

The NHL season is skating by quickly. It’s already All-Star Weekend.

Hockey fans can look forward to two main events, the All-Star Skills competition and All-Star Game.

Tune in to watch some of hockey’s biggest names compete in a range of categories, including speed, accuracy and hardest shots. There will even be a women’s 3-on-3 game.

Here’s what you need to know:

When are the NHL All-Star Weekend events?

The weekend kicks off with the All-Star Skills competition on Friday, January 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

The All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, January 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

What’s included in the All-Star Skills competition?

Watch the NHL’s star players showcase their skills in six categories:

Check out who’s participating in each event here.

What’s the deal with the women’s 3-on-3?

The American All-Stars and Canadian All-Stars will go head-to-head in the Elite Women’s 3-on-3. It’s the third All-Star weekend in a row where women will participate.

The match up will feature nine skaters and one goalie on each team, including American All-Star Kendall Coyne.

Coyne made quite the statement last year when she competed in the NHL fastest skater contest and finished less than a second slower than the fastest NHL player.

Who’s playing in the NHL All-Star Game?

Four teams representing the Atlantic, Central, Metropolitan and Pacific Divisions will play against each other in a two-round tournament. The three games will be played 3-on-3.

In the first round, the Metropolitan division will be playing the Atlantic division. The Central and Pacific divisions will play during the second round.

The two winners of each bracket will face off in the third round for the grand prize of $1 million.

You can check out the roster here.

Where are the games being played?

The All-Star games will be held at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

How can I watch?

Watch the NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday at 8 p.m. EST on NBCSN.

Tune in for the NHL All-Star Game on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

If you prefer to livestream the events, you can watch them on NBC Sports or the NBC Sports app.