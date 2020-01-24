Metro Police: man vandalized car outside Topgolf because it was double-parked

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a man for vandalizing a double-parked car at Topgolf on Cowan Street in September.

Police say on Sept. 4, 2019 at around 9 a.m. video surveillance captured a man, later identified as 72-year-old Larry Gordon, vandalizing the double-parked car at Topgolf. Detectives spoke to Gordon over the phone where he admitted to damaging the car.

Gordon told police he was angry because the car was double-parked, causing him to park further away from the building. The victim gave police an estimate from Nashville’s Highline Collision repair that showed the total repair at $1,933.40.

Gordon was booked into the Metro Jail on a felony charge of vandalism over $1,000. He was released on a $1,500 bond.