Orgeron expected to sign 6-year contract extension

BATON ROUGE, LA (WGNO) — LSU football coach Ed Orgeron is expected to sign a six-year contract extension worth upwards of $40 million in total, according to multiple reports.

The school has yet to announce the specifics of the expected deal, but sportswriters lit up social media with early reports this morning.

Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger reported the deal is worth $6 million per year, with another $5 million life insurance policy.

Bruce Feldman with the Athletic puts the total at over $42 million over six years.

Orgeron led the Tigers to a perfect season this year, capping off the remarkable achievement with a huge National Championship win.

Details of the deal have yet to be announced.

