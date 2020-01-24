Police looking for 16-year-old facing charges after Harrisburg shooting

National-World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Police say they are looking for a 16-year-old boy who is facing charges for shooting at an occupied vehicle in Harrisburg.

Tywaun Bender, 16, fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle on December 30, 2019, according to police.

Harrisburg Police were dispatched to the area of North 6th and Forrest Streets for reported shots fired around 1:00 p.m.

Police say although Bender is a juvenile, he is being charged as an adult with multiple criminal offenses.

The charges include criminal attempt homicide and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Bender’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900. Individuals can also submit a tip via the CRIMEWATCH website. A Crime Stoppers reward may be eligible for tips submitted.

