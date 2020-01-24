The former warden of the prison where Jeffrey Epstein died has a new job at another federal penitentiary

National-World

The former warden of the New York prison where Jeffrey Epstein died last year is getting a new job at another federal penitentiary as federal authorities continue investigating the multimillionaire’s death, a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson told CNN.

Lamine N’diaye, the former warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan, has been assigned to a leadership position at Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, a large low-security prison in Burlington County, New Jersey, the spokesperson said.

He is expected to start as soon as next month in a role assisting the prison’s current warden. The Associated Press was first to report on N’diaye’s new role.

Last year, Attorney General William Barr ordered N’diaye to be temporarily moved to a Bureau of Prisons regional office in Philadelphia. Barr said in August that there were “serious irregularities” at the Manhattan prison.

Epstein, 66, died in jail August 10 while he was waiting to be tried on federal charges of running a sex trafficking ring of underage girls, some as young as 14 years old. His death was ruled a suicide.

Epstein’s death is still under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General.”

Two Bureau of Prisons guards overseeing the unit where Epstein died pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy and filing false documents. Their attorneys have placed blame on the systematic failures and difficult conditions at MCC.

The night of Epstein’s death, the guards repeatedly failed to complete the required counts of prisoners on their watch in the specialized housing unit where he was being held, according to a grand jury indictment, instead sitting at their desks, browsing the internet for furniture sales and sports news, and moving around the common area. The counts were supposed to take place every 30 minutes.

Epstein “had committed suicide overnight while unobserved,” according to the indictment.

Epstein’s suicide brought attention to what the prison’s employee union has said are chronically overworked and short-staffed conditions at the MCC, including forced overtime and officers reassigned to guard duty.