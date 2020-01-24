University of Oregon research project could lead to a better cup of coffee

National-World

EUGENE, OR (KPTV) — A research project at the University of Oregon could lead to a better cup of coffee.

Scientists researched why coffee made at home often tastes different from coffee bought at cafes and examined why coffee from the same place can taste different each visit.

To make espresso, hot water is forced through ground coffee. The barista is in charge of determining how much water and what size grinds to use. After taking a look at all different kinds of variations of amounts of water and fineness of grinds, scientists found that making a delicious, consistent cup of coffee requires less water and coarser grinds.

The research team included mathematicians, chemists, scientists, and baristas. They even used a Eugene café to help test experiments.

It’s not just about creating good flavor but also the bottom line for coffee companies. Researchers claim baristas could reduce their coffee waste by up to 25 percent per espresso shot. In the U.S. market alone, they estimate that more than a billion dollars could be saved.

“Either people are going to try this reproducible protocol that we presented or they are not, but if they’re not, at least we’ve explained to them why there might be variation between two shots of espresso that are seemingly identical,” Christopher Hendon with the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, said. “We want to give the barista a road map to be able to present the flavors in the coffee that they want to present to the audience.”

A lot of coffee lovers and café owners are split on the study, with many people wondering who is deciding what tastes great. The next step, according to researchers, is to possibly figure out a way to use artificial intelligence or possibly a new kind of machine that will be impartial to tell them what tastes great.

