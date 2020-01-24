Vintage plane owner agrees to offer ground-only tours following last fall’s deadly crash

National-World

Hartford-New Haven, CT (WFSB) — The owner of a B-17 bomber involved in a deadly airport crash will now only offer ground tours for all of its airplanes.

The Collings Foundation said it was part of an agreement it reached with the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We have agreed to a temporary stand-down with our LHFE flights (living history flight exemption) as we work with the FAA thoroughly addressing questions regarding operations,” said Hunter Chaney, director of marketing, Collings Foundation. “We hope to have this resolved soon and continue this extraordinary living history experience.”

The B-17 crashed at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Oct. 2. Seven people were killed. Thirteen people in all were on board.

The pilot reported engine issues beforehand.

The Collings Foundation owns two other World War II-era planes.

“In the meantime, while we are touring through Florida, the P-51 is on display and provides flight instruction and the B-24 Liberator is on static display for walk-through tours,” Chaney said.

