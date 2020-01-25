An Australian runner found dangerous spikes hidden on a popular nature trail

National-World

Police in Australia are urging the public to stay alert after a runner found homemade spikes methodically hidden on a popular running trail Monday.

The man was on Alexanders Trail in Lake Macquarie, a city in New South Wales, when he noticed a pile of leaves in the middle of the track.

He found wine corks with nails protruding from them, police said in a statement posted to Facebook. They resembled caltrops, illegal weapons that have at least two sharp points sticking out of a base.

He continued along the trail and found another pile of leaves with more spikes hidden. Further along, he found another.

Police are investigating.