Day 5: The impeachment trial scenes the Senate TV cameras won’t show

News

President Donald Trump’s legal team began their defense Saturday, but views of the Senate chamber are still limited by restrictive TV camera rules.

Sketch artist Bill Hennessy has been at the impeachment trial this week. Here’s what he saw on Saturday:

See more scenes from the trial:

Day 1: See the impeachment trial pictures the Senate didn’t want on TV

Day 2: More impeachment trial scenes the Senate TV cameras won’t show

Day 3: Impeachment trial scenes you can’t see on TV

Day 4: Impeachment trial scenes you can’t see on TV