Former Brenner Children’s Hospital patient works in unit that saved his life

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP ) — When Brian Hamilton goes to work at Brenner Children’s Hospital, he’s doing more than a job.

“I actually pray over every kid that I interact with during the day. It’s a great opportunity to kind of give back because this place literally saved my life,” he said.

He’s a nurse assistant in the pediatric intensive care unit.

Working with children with severe health issues means Hamilton often sees families who are physically and emotionally drained.

He believes it is part of his divine assignment to remind them that miracles are real.

30 years ago, Hamilton’s family believed for a miracle.

He was 2 years old when he was admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital on Dec. 31, 1989.

He grew up hearing stories about what happened, but it wasn’t until he and his wife Jennifer Hamilton pulled his medical records that they understood just how sick he was.

“When we were dating, his family would often kind of mention that time and just about how stressful it was or how unsure they were that he was going to make it,” she said.

Jennifer Hamilton is a labor and delivery nurse but also has a background in emergency nursing.

The medical records show Hamilton was in the hospital for more than a week battling multiple issues including toxic shock syndrome, bilateral pneumonia, bilateral pleural effusion, a staph infection, a strep infection and a fever of 104.

“All of this is a lot individually for one person and then you put all of those things together and he was just truly a sick kid,” his wife said.

Brian Hamilton says the reason he’s still here is simple.

“It was a lot of prayer that went into me making it basically,” he said. “I believe this was meant to happen and there are kids in the future that I’m meant to pray for, so I’m honored to be a part of that process.”

Hamilton keeps a photo of him in a hospital bed attached to his badge.

It’s a little reminder to the people who need it most that good outcomes are possible.

Hamilton is currently in school to become a nurse.

He will finish in December.

He hopes to continue working with children.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.