Pit bull rescued from a dog fighting ring gets a job on the police force

National-World

Nibbles the pit bull has gone from the victim of a crime to the one stopping it.

The pup was rescued from a pit bull fighting ring in Canada by the Throw Away Dogs Project, which rehabilitates rescue dogs and finds them jobs on police forces, according to CNN affiliate WTHR.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina found a job for Nibbles on the K9 division to fight drug trafficking, it said in a statement.

The Throw Away Dogs Project has placed more than two dozen rescue dogs in police departments, according to its Facebook page. The program benefits not just dogs, which otherwise might have trouble finding a home, but also departments, which save thousands of dollars per police dog.