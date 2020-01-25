Wall Street Journal: US to evacuate Americans and diplomats out of China amid coronavirus outbreak

News

The US is planning to evacuate Americans from the Chinese city that has become ground zero for a new deadly strain of coronavirus, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In an agreement struck with the Chinese government, the US is arranging a charter flight for American citizens and diplomats out of Wuhan, China, the Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the operation.

CNN has reached out to the US State Department and other government officials for confirmation.

According to the Journal, the US consulate in Wuhan is reaching out to the Americans it is aware of in the country to offer them a spot on the flight.

The flight, which seats about 230 people, will include diplomats from the US consulate in Wuhan, as well as Americans and their families, the Journal reported. The person told the newspaper that any available seats might be offered to non-US citizens and diplomats of other nations.

The flight will have medical personnel aboard to treat anyone with the virus and make sure it is contained, according to the Journal.

Passengers will be asked to foot the bill for the flight, which is expected to cost much more than a commercial flight from China to the US, the Journal reported.

The newspaper reported that the United States also plans to temporarily close its consulate in Wuhan.

It is unknown where the plane plans to fly to in the US, the Journal noted.

Roughly 1,000 American citizens are believed to be in Wuhan, according to the Journal.

On Thursday, the US State Department ordered non-emergency personnel and their families to depart the Hubei Province of China, of which Wuhan is the provincial capital, due to the coronavirus.

The Department also raised the travel advisory for the Hubei province to “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” warning that the “U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in Hubei province.”

Chinese authorities have imposed indefinite restrictions on public transport and travel in an unprecedented effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Forty-one people in mainland China have now been killed by the Wuhan coronavirus, with over 1,200 confirmed cases.