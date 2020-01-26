Detectives: OR man posed as high school student online, then sexually assaulted children

National-World

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) — Deputies arrested a 26-year-old Beaverton man who they say posed as a high school student on social media to talk to children online, and then met them in person and sexually assaulted them.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, over the past two months, detectives from the department’s Violent Crimes Unit had been investigating Lafayette A. Castillo.

Detectives say Castillo used Snapchat and Instagram to pose as a high school student so he could talk with children online. He then met children in person and sexually assaulted them, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation identified multiple victims and based on Castillo’s social media activity, detectives believe he targeted additional children.

Castillo arrested on Jan. 15 and was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 24 for sex crimes involving two victims, aged 12 and 14.

He is being held on the following charges:

Rape in the first degree (two counts)

Attempted rape in the first degree

Sexual abuse in the first degree (three counts)

Sexual abuse in the second degree (five counts)

Sodomy in the third degree (two counts)

Bail was set at $1.5 million.

Anyone who has information about Castillo or can help identify other potential victims is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700.

