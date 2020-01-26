Over a hundred show up in support of family who lost everything in fire

National-World

FOREST CITY, NC (WLOS ) — It has been almost a week since a fire destroyed a home in Rutherfordton.

The Henson family lost everything they owned, including their cats.

“It’s going to take some time to be able to heal from it,” Samuel Henson said.

Henson and his family narrowly escaped from their burning home in Rutherfordton last weekend, forcing them to leave their pets and belongings behind.

“It’ s a huge hurtle,” Henson said.

Neighbor, Rosalie Toro was there as the family watch their everything go up in flames.

“God touched my heart and said, ‘you are going to have to do this whether you like it or not,’” Toro said.

Six days later, about 100 neighbors and strangers came out in hopes of helping them start a new life — donating piles of clothing, furniture, and every-day items.

“We saw a gap that needed to be filled, we are trying to pick up the slack around the community and help our fellow persons,” Joshua Ballinger said.

Ballinger saw the Henson’s story on Facebook, and contacted fellow members of the North Carolina Jeepers Association and got to work, gathering truckloads of furniture.

“It fills my heart, my heart is full right now, knowing that people can come together, put together things for someone that they don’t even know,” Ballinger said.

“It just goes to show you, how there are good people still out there,” Henson said.

The Henson’s are not only thankful for the community’s help, but also 10-year-old Samantha who is credited for saving her step-mom’s life.

“I probably wouldn’t be alive today to see all of this happen I am amazed and so proud of her,” Samantha’s step-mom said.

