Former production assistant to testify that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her

Mimi Haleyi, a former production assistant who has said Harvey Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006 at his Manhattan apartment, will testify at his criminal trial on Monday, her attorney Gloria Allred told CNN.

Haleyi’s testimony is connected to two of the five charges against Weinstein, including first-degree criminal sexual act and predatory sexual assault.

Prosecutors have said the Hollywood movie tycoon raped and sexually assaulted young women, including Haleyi, over the course of decades. Weinstein’s attorney Damon Cheronis attacked the credibility of the women’s stories during his opening statements and picked apart their timelines and details to try to undermine their credibility.

Haleyi was introduced to Weinstein in 2004 at the European premiere of the movie “The Aviator” and later worked on a TV show he produced in New York City, she said in an October 2017 news conference. After rebuffing unwanted advances in previous encounters with Weinstein, Haleyi said she agreed to meet with him at his SoHo apartment in Manhattan in 2006.

“It was not long, though, before he was all over me making sexual advances. I told him, ‘No, no, no,’ but he insisted,” she has previously said. “He was extremely persistent and physically overpowering. He then orally forced himself on me.”

Weinstein’s defense has questioned the credibility of Haleyi and the other women who have or will testify in his trial. His attorneys have highlighted a text Haleyi sent to Weinstein in 2007, months after the alleged attack, that they say “makes clear” that she wanted to continue seeing him afterward, according to court documents.

Haleyi will be the second of the six women who are expected to testify that Weinstein attacked them. “The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra testified last week that Weinstein raped her in the winter of 1993-94.