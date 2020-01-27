Sheriff’s office: Teen on hallucinogenic drugs bites deputy during physical confrontation

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) — An Otis teenager is accused of assaulting a deputy while under the influence of drugs on Saturday.

At around 11:45 p.m., a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a home on North Echo Mountain Road. The 911 caller reported a 16-year-old boy was under the influence of an acid or another hallucinogen and acting violently.

When the deputy arrived and attempted to speak with the boy, the sheriff’s office says he ran into the kitchen and began banging kitchen utensils together. The boy then attempted to kick the deputy repeatedly.

The sheriff’s office said a physical confrontation ensued and both the deputy and boy fell to the ground.

During the struggle, the sheriff’s office says the boy bit the deputy’s upper left arm.

After about five minutes, the deputy used her Taser to subdue the boy, according to the sheriff’s office.

The deputy and the boy were taken to an area hospital for minor injuries. Both were treated and released.

The sheriff’s office said the boy was charged with assaulting a public safety officer and harassment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.