Antonio Brown no longer needs to wear an ankle monitor as he awaits trial, judge rules

A Broward County, Florida, judge ruled Tuesday to remove Antonio Brown’s ankle monitor so that the former NFL star wide receiver can travel the continental United States to fulfill his contractual obligations.

Brown must check in daily with his pretrial officers, the judge ruled.

Other conditions remain in place, including bans on Brown contacting the victim and possessing weapons, his passport forfeiture and random drug tests.

The 31-year-old left jail Friday, hours after turning himself in at the Broward County Jail on charges related to an alleged assault at his home. A man believed to be his attorney told CNN affiliate WFOR he advised Brown not to make a statement and that his client would be acquitted.

Police issued the arrest warrant in Hollywood, Florida, after an incident at his home in which he and his trainer allegedly assaulted a delivery truck driver, authorities said Wednesday.

The alleged victim told police that Brown and his trainer, Glenn Holt, “battered” him when he was delivering Brown’s household items, which he had had stored in California, a complaint said.

Brown faces one count each of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief, the Hollywood Police Department said.

In a court proceeding Brown attended Friday morning before his release, Broward County Judge Corey Amanda Cawthon granted Brown $100,000 bail on the first count, and $5,000 bail on the other charges.

Cawthon ordered Brown to undergo a mental health evaluation by next week.

Brown supposedly refused to pay for service

The driver of the delivery vehicle said he requested the $4,000 payment to deliver the household goods, according to the complaint. Brown refused to pay, and when the driver started to leave, Brown threw a rock that dented the truck and chipped the paint, the complaint said.

The driver returned to the home after his company told him the former football player was willing to pay the outstanding $4,000, plus $860 for the vehicle damage and the driver’s extra time.

Brown paid the $4,000 but refused to pay the additional amount, and the driver climbed back in the truck to leave, the complaint says.

Brown argued with the driver, climbed into his vehicle and “started to physically grab and pull” him, ripping his shirt and causing multiple scrapes, the complaint says.

When the driver refused to hand over the keys, Holt grabbed the keys from the ignition and unlocked the truck, and Brown and several friends jumped in and started removing boxes, the complaint says.

The victim said he suffered injuries, including scratches to his neck, shoulder and forearm, and a cut on the tip of his finger, according to the complaint.

Police arrived and Brown went into his home, shutting the door.

Holt, 35, was arrested on a felony charge of burglary with battery, Officer Christian Lata told reporters. No attorney was listed for him in online court records. CNN’s attempts to reach a representative for Brown weren’t successful.